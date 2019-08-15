Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Foot Locker (FL) Position By $399,540; Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Has 1.58 Sentiment

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 20.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 6,659 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 25,098 shares with $1.52M value, down from 31,757 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $4.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.11M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 30 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 19 sold and decreased their holdings in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.95 million shares, up from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flexsteel Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.40M for 14.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Foot Locker Inc has $85 highest and $4000 lowest target. $69’s average target is 84.39% above currents $37.42 stock price. Foot Locker Inc had 26 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of FL in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 25.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Champions Oncology Inc stake by 150,325 shares to 273,335 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 22,060 shares and now owns 372,238 shares. Enova Intl Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Llp holds 10,932 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 185,347 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Hbk Invests LP stated it has 119,577 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Lc holds 77 shares. Tyvor Cap Limited Company stated it has 5.3% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 1.21 million shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 8,588 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Nwq Invest Mgmt Llc reported 30,599 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1.90M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 39,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 2,264 shares traded. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) has declined 48.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. The company has market cap of $129.07 million. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

At Bancorp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. for 345,757 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 207,266 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.39% invested in the company for 145,175 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 55,000 shares.