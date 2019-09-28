Cadence Capital Management Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) Holding

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 19.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 7,923 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 32,697 shares with $4.26M value, down from 40,620 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) stake by 22.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 4,300 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 14,500 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 18,800 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc (Call) now has $66.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons New T-Mobile Can Succeed Despite Its Merger Concessions – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How The New T-Mobile’s Revenue And Subscriber Metrics Stack Up Versus Rivals – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Is Hanging on 5G Adoption – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 118,703 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gamco Et Al reported 368,388 shares. Quaker Capital Invests accumulated 283,946 shares. Art Ltd Liability Co has 20,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nomura stated it has 207,238 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advisors Corp has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Denali Advisors Limited accumulated 37,500 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 266 shares or 0% of the stock. Sessa Cap Im LP reported 0.84% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 6.35 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 600,962 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Findlay Park Llp holds 1.07% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 201,100 shares to 497,100 valued at $36.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 6.20M shares and now owns 8.00M shares. Rockwell Automation Inc (Put) (NYSE:ROK) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 10.88% above currents $77.56 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 13,608 shares to 28,323 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) stake by 122,674 shares and now owns 265,236 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.55% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7.16M shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt invested in 2,807 shares. Sabal Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,647 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation owns 1.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 59,868 shares. Capital Intll Ltd Ca reported 20,600 shares stake. Stonebridge Mngmt reported 3,423 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 2.21 million shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 149,333 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 3,858 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.15% stake. Johnson Gru Inc owns 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,198 shares. Sol Mgmt invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,175 were reported by Wilkins Inv Counsel. Moreover, Beacon Finance has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,679 shares. Cincinnati Casualty reported 4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.