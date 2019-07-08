Cadence Capital Management Has Lowered Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Lifted Arrow Electrs (ARW) Position

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) stake by 0.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd acquired 17,546 shares as Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW)’s stock declined 15.36%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 2.88M shares with $222.22 million value, up from 2.87 million last quarter. Arrow Electrs Inc now has $5.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 312,762 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 1,271 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 12,592 shares with $3.78M value, down from 13,863 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $104.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $369.1. About 532,952 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co holds 3,000 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.07% or 425,439 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 306,497 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 112,149 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0.1% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Zebra Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 6,986 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancorporation reported 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Citigroup invested in 60,423 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 96,100 shares. Globeflex Cap LP owns 0.25% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 15,426 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 471,714 shares to 9.21M valued at $1.04B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc N stake by 113,983 shares and now owns 2.86M shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) stake by 10,651 shares to 26,218 valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) stake by 79,446 shares and now owns 180,329 shares. U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) was raised too.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.55 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. The insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, January 10. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Vertical Research upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $37100 target.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Launch Fairings Up: Second Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Ready for July 25 Liftoff – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,583 shares. Numerixs Investment owns 0.18% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,504 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Geller Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1,820 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 65,671 shares. Cambridge Communications has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 830 are owned by Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Aviance Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 7,614 shares. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Co owns 967 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company holds 2,306 shares. Cutter Brokerage owns 1,020 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 951 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 274,804 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate has 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 33,589 shares.