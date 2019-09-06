Cadence Capital Management Has Lowered By $396,069 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Ariel Investments Has Boosted Viacom (VIAB) Holding By $3.10 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 13.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,809 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 17,390 shares with $2.45 million value, down from 20,199 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $122.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 4.76M shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs

Ariel Investments Llc increased Viacom Inc. (VIAB) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 110,605 shares as Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 3.81M shares with $106.93 million value, up from 3.70M last quarter. Viacom Inc. now has $10.48B valuation. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 7.42 million shares traded or 53.42% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 25/04/2018 – Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as moves to sell rather than release its movies returned Paramount Pictures to profitability; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,107 shares to 26,644 valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banco Santander (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 46,060 shares and now owns 718,694 shares. Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 32.40% above currents $25.68 stock price. Viacom had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy” on Friday, March 29.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 22,060 shares to 372,238 valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 12,788 shares and now owns 25,668 shares. Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) was raised too.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 13.05 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 12.48% above currents $140.97 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6. Bank of America maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $17000 target.