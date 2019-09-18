Cadence Capital Management Has Lowered Bunge Limited (BG) Holding; Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) Sentiment Is 1.18

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 32.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 7,337 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 15,141 shares with $844,000 value, down from 22,478 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $8.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 256,794 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 29/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers

Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 40 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 34 reduced and sold stakes in Templeton Global Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 32.78 million shares, up from 31.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Templeton Global Income Fund in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 77,826 shares traded. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Templeton Global Income Fund for 3.24 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 1.37 million shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.52% invested in the company for 5.49 million shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 1.37% in the stock. Windsor Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 456,283 shares.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $818.28 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 48,183 shares to 322,004 valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 27,038 shares and now owns 51,425 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,353 were reported by Amg Funds Limited Liability Co. Bennicas Assoc has invested 0.67% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mirae Asset Invs invested in 13,393 shares. Fil holds 0.15% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. First Communication reported 8,008 shares. Bp Pcl invested in 0.03% or 16,000 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc reported 5,838 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 173,175 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial owns 4,746 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 53,271 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 101,182 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 172,071 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,528 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. First Western Mgmt invested in 4,538 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 57,346 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.