Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Its Harley Davidson (HOG) Position by $721,280; New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Shareholder Omega Advisors Has Upped Position

Omega Advisors increased its stake in New Media Investment Group (NEWM) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 994,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.38 million, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in New Media Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 1.02M shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 75.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 20,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 47,905 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 27,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 1.28M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MLN TO $200 MLN,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MLN THROUGH 2019

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,526 shares to 55,665 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,563 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. Shares for $262,200 were bought by Tarica Laurence on Friday, August 30. The insider SHEEHAN KEVIN M bought $131,400.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Investment Corp by 50,000 shares to 4.77 million shares, valued at $90.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 210,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.