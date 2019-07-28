Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Blue Bird (HCAC) Stake by $1.27 Million; Share Value Were Volatile; River Road Asset Management Decreased Its Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Position by $439,816 as Stock Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 78.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 79,446 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 180,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 100,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.95 million market cap company. It closed at $9.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 8,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.18 million, down from 410,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 135,223 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 135.90% or $0.53 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FUN’s profit will be $52.06M for 13.73 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.46 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -163.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 400,594 shares. Synovus Financial owns 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 600 shares. Armistice Cap Llc stated it has 200,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Stifel has invested 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.5% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru stated it has 7,495 shares. Century Companies has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Wexford LP invested in 66,811 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited accumulated 39,227 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 26,885 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 0% or 1,527 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 32,290 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 6,000 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4,440 shares to 106,338 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 15,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

