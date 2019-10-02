Cadence Capital Management Has Increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $838,678; De Burlo Group Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $15.39 Million; Share Price Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 24,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 78,559 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 53,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 5.12 million shares traded or 18.99% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 76.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 101,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 31,650 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, down from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $147.69. About 3.13M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 184.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,450 shares to 109,975 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.

