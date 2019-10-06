Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding; KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Sentiment Is 0.61

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) investors sentiment increased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 11 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased stock positions in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding KKR Income Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 18.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,275 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 23,325 shares with $3.18M value, down from 28,600 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $68.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in KKR Income Opportunities Fund for 70,406 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 68,981 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 79,841 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 358,348 shares.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 71,737 shares traded. KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. The company has market cap of $313.25 million. L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 5.99% above currents $121.04 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy”. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.