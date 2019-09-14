Cadence Capital Management Has Cut Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding as Shares Rose; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 17,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 65,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 83,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 66,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.90M, down from 73,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,793 shares to 25,074 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

