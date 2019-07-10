Cadence Capital Management Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $361,212; Greenleaf Trust Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered by $350,966

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 78,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 4.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,929 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 68,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 3.40M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Partners American Well to Boost Telehealth Services – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: XT – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Completes PureSec Buyout, Boosts Prisma Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest reported 104,746 shares. The Texas-based Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Advisory has invested 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwood Cap Associates Llc stated it has 3.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Cap reported 169,816 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset reported 927,007 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.4% stake. Minneapolis Port Gp Limited Liability Co reported 759,093 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 51,479 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 43,117 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Liability reported 3.85 million shares. Finemark Bancshares accumulated 1.39% or 442,183 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security accumulated 46,912 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.15 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,271 shares to 30,254 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa Adr by 22,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 43,460 shares to 122,257 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 34,706 shares. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Company Il has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,800 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 8.82M shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas-based Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 11,785 are owned by Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davidson Inv Advsr holds 124,357 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. The New York-based Element Cap Llc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3.05 million shares. Blume Capital Inc owns 1.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 48,043 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.56% or 296,767 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Lc reported 1.32% stake. Boston Advisors Llc stated it has 18,354 shares.