Cadence Capital Management Has Cut By $361,212 Its Citigroup (C) Position; Last Week WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $305 lowest target. $314’s average target is 17.98% above currents $266.15 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Stephens. See WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital 304.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $330.0000 320.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $346.0000 330.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $307 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $305 Maintain

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,826 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 62,929 shares with $3.92 million value, down from 68,755 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $141.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership reported 37,300 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.68 million shares. Citigroup holds 41,499 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 23,835 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De reported 1,291 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc owns 16,080 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 5.29 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 710 shares. 5,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advisors. Ranger Management Lp has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WellCare Health Plans Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WellCare Names Dr. Eugenie M. Komives Chief Medical Officer in North Carolina – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare to Hire Hundreds to Support Transition to Medicaid Managed Care in North Carolina – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $13.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 25.62 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

The stock increased 0.66% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $266.15. About 515,307 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.88 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 37.12% above currents $62.72 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target.