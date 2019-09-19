Cadence Capital Management Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding by $4.51 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 164,815 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 6,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 57,159 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 50,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 4.39 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.27 million for 23.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 184,700 shares. Moreover, J Goldman LP has 0.89% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Coatue Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, France-based fund reported 120,819 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 91,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Lc invested 0.04% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Verition Fund Llc holds 39,382 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 27,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 264,036 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 62 shares. Axa reported 18,700 shares. First LP reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

