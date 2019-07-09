Cadence Capital Management Has Boosted Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stake; Clean Yield Group Stake in Natus Medical Del Com (BABY) Lowered as Shares Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,987 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 40,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 49,478 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (BABY) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 40,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,440 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 56,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 47,179 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 26.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS ON WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Exits Position in Natus Medical; 03/04/2018 – Nox Medical’s Disposable Sleep Sensor Patent Survives Natus’ Challenge in USA and Europe; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 24C; 20/03/2018 – Voce Nominates Two People for Natus Medical Board; 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys New 1% Position in Natus Medical; 23/04/2018 – Voce Capital Nominates Three Natus Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 2,809 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 338,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 413,888 are held by Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Glenmede Na holds 281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested in 0% or 156,893 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 7,523 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 13,083 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.01% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Advsr Asset reported 1,742 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 90,440 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 10,477 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 124,756 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 10,876 shares in its portfolio.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 23,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2,718 activity.

Analysts await Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BABY’s profit will be $10.20 million for 21.34 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Natus Medical Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,350 shares to 4,556 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,864 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $32.71 million activity. $68,040 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) was sold by ALLISON R DIRK on Tuesday, January 22. ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. had sold 440,000 shares worth $32.60M on Tuesday, June 11.