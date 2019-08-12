Cadence Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $1.32 Million as Share Value Declined; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Valuation Rose, Springowl Associates Increased Its Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 10,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,364 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 44,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $112.73. About 662,678 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 22/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Taltz Receives First FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving Genital Area; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 102,449 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 3.82M shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 125,203 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 11,067 were reported by Institute For Wealth Ltd. Cls Limited Co has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.5% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 3.51 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1.97 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 4,075 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.24% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 202,456 shares. Leavell Inv Management stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 286,299 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 214,586 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 106,253 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 56,302 shares to 369,918 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.