Cadence Capital Management Decreased Citigroup (C) Position; Cnfinance Holdings Limited American Depositary Sha (CNF) Shorts Increased By 419.05%

Cnfinance Holdings Limited American Depositary Sha (NYSE:CNF) had an increase of 419.05% in short interest. CNF’s SI was 21,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 419.05% from 4,200 shares previously. With 10,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Cnfinance Holdings Limited American Depositary Sha (NYSE:CNF)’s short sellers to cover CNF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 9,351 shares traded. CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,826 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 62,929 shares with $3.92 million value, down from 68,755 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $138.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $375.41 million. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. It has a 2.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 35.60% above currents $63.42 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc stake by 14,854 shares to 50,462 valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 22,060 shares and now owns 372,238 shares. Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman owns 48,486 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 269,814 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guyasuta Invest Advisors holds 15,830 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc accumulated 122,267 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.79% or 37.65 million shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc invested in 8,682 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs stated it has 36,724 shares. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Co reported 7,305 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh owns 8,423 shares. 12,023 were reported by Avalon Advsrs Llc. Elkhorn Prns Partnership invested in 0.52% or 14,000 shares. 39,805 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.33B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.