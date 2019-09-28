Cadence Capital Management Cut Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake by $376,400; Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holder Pathstone Family Office Trimmed Its Stake by $389,709 as Market Valuation Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 274,982 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68 million, down from 281,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 921,259 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 7,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 24,647 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 32,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.73 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0% or 6,945 shares. Denali Limited Liability Co holds 108,800 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa reported 135,216 shares. Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 131,093 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Amer Century holds 507,243 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1 shares. 628,707 are held by Acadian Asset Management. Pdts Prns Lc has invested 0.43% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 239,302 are held by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. Schroder Invest Mngmt reported 353,905 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 299,017 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 25,321 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 64,753 shares to 90,858 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 107,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 48,183 shares to 322,004 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 21,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

