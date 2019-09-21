Cadence Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Zix (ZIXI) by $556,227 as Shares Rose; Naples Global Advisors Trimmed Stake in Rpm Intl (RPM) as Share Price Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 61,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 379,086 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 440,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 543,705 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 28,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 16,076 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $982,000, down from 44,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 1.42 million shares traded or 101.04% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp owns 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seabridge Lc reported 1.45% stake. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.12% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group has 1,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Communications holds 1.33% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 247,653 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 13,495 shares. 4,595 are owned by Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 388,521 shares. Duncker Streett owns 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 2,200 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 56,174 shares. 4,940 were accumulated by Ipswich Inv Mngmt Commerce. Mai Capital Management has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Next Financial reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59M and $411.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emg Mkts Equity Etf (SCHE) by 12,425 shares to 56,152 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.11M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19,156 shares to 31,563 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 162,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).