Cadence Capital Management Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $314,160; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose, Nli International Trimmed by $2.81 Million Its Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 54,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 1.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 61,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 224,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, down from 285,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,850 shares. Northside Capital Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 13,366 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Montecito Bancorp And holds 1.83% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 127,865 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 8,394 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Steinberg Global Asset holds 0.1% or 14,707 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 60,587 shares. Grimes And owns 16,291 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com has 15,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Independent stated it has 45,127 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.74% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 81,903 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.56 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 21,590 shares to 74,670 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 48,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 26,485 shares to 49,727 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).