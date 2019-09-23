Cadence Capital Management Cut Holding in Target (TGT) by $430,344; As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Market Value Declined, Epoch Investment Partners Has Upped Its Position by $4.67 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 33,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 96,918 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64 million, up from 63,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 124,297 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 06/03/2018 – Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 05/04/2018 – JLL crowns innovation champions in 15th annual Da Vinci awards; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: COMM 2015-CCRE26, CD 2016-CD1, CD 2016-CD2, CD 2017-CD3, COMM 2016-COR1 and JPMDB 2017-C5 Unaffected by the Assumption of Prudential Plaza Loan

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 16,942 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 21,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 3.40M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Co Il accumulated 12,464 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,414 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 3,691 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Mngmt Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,005 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 256,159 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 13,500 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corporation holds 73,100 shares. Alyeska Invest Gp Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,186 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 208,022 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $95.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,204 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

