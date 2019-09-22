Cadence Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK); As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Smead Capital Management Increased Stake by $9.10 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 154.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 19,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 8.32 million shares traded or 79.67% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Close Asset Adds Bank of New York Mellon, Exits Booking: 13F; 17/05/2018 – 36AK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 09/04/2018 – 12YQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of New York Mellon $Bmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 425 shares. California-based Wealth Architects Ltd has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cadinha & Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). C Worldwide Group Incorporated Hldg A S, Denmark-based fund reported 5.68 million shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.65% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kamunting Street Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 165,000 shares. 39,136 are held by Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 1.29 million were reported by Basswood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company reported 82,250 shares. Hartford Investment Management has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 22,103 are owned by Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management). First Savings Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 2.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 2.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Truepoint Incorporated accumulated 4,963 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 8,539 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.



Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 34,499 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $134.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).



Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,274 shares to 45,148 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 13,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,914 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).