Cadence Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Providence Svc (PRSC); Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $341,880

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 48,287 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 34,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 67,301 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – NKF Kicks Off 2018 Kidney Walks as LogistiCare National Team Marks Fourth Year; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 30/05/2018 – Providence Service Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q EPS $2.41; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corp Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 06/04/2018 – OneDigital Health and Benefits Acquires the Providence Insurance Group, Inc; 22/05/2018 – LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 11,718 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 4.90 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL – QTLRY RETAIL LOAN ORIGINATIONS $5.1 BLN VS $5.6 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO OWN 19.6% EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 18/04/2018 – GM: Travis Hester Becomes President and Managing Director, GM Canada; 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea, union will continue talks until Monday afternoon – union official; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA PLAN INCL $2.8B INVESTMENT IN 2 NEW VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 10,653 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Inc reported 14,920 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kwmg holds 0% or 107 shares. Hamlin Limited Com accumulated 2.05M shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt invested in 4,811 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&R Management holds 0% or 200 shares. Nomura invested in 0.12% or 725,300 shares. Shapiro Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 5,660 are held by Coastline Trust. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 0.23% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 42,000 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.2% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 28,000 shares. Victory Cap Management invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,720 shares to 15,872 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Telenav Says GM Contact Unaffected By Deal Between Automaker, Google – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Auto Manufacturers Invest In A Carless Future – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto stocks drop on tariff escalation – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM and Ford model for global recession possibility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The UAW Targets GM in Contentious Contract Negotiations – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58 billion for 5.13 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kevin Dotts appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Providence Service Corporation and its subsidiary, LogistiCare – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Jill Patterson Joins Matrix Medical Network as Chief People Officer – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogistiCare Names Matthew Umscheid as Senior Vice President of Strategic Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2018.