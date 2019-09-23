Cadence Capital Management Boosted State Str (STT) Stake By $485,576; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased State Str Corp (STT) stake by 140.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc acquired 8,671 shares as State Str Corp (STT)’s stock declined 12.42%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 14,858 shares with $833,000 value, up from 6,187 last quarter. State Str Corp now has $22.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 906,455 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 81 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 104 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 12.90 million shares, down from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ubiquiti Networks Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 69 Increased: 49 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.14% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 54 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc invested in 0.03% or 5,853 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 31,028 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has 548 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.02% or 429,031 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 124,668 shares. Alberta Investment reported 75,100 shares. Trellus Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Thompson accumulated 99,221 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 47,871 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation invested in 0% or 501 shares. Cap Guardian Tru reported 515,260 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P had bought 7,000 shares worth $353,010 on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $86,625 were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick.

Among 6 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. State Street has $8400 highest and $5300 lowest target. $62.33’s average target is 4.02% above currents $59.92 stock price. State Street had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 5. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, June 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, July 22.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 12,661 shares to 39,498 valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) stake by 20,346 shares and now owns 40,284 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 12.18% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. for 156,000 shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 34,910 shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has 3.57% invested in the company for 1.46 million shares. The Virginia-based Akre Capital Management Llc has invested 2.82% in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 23,674 shares.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. The companyÂ’s service well-known provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. It has a 24.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum.