Cadence Capital Management Boosted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $453,816; Vontobel Asset Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 165.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 6,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,108 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, up from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 5,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447.57 million, up from 238,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,224 shares to 34,364 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,789 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares. 12,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P. Charney M Jeffrey had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, January 30.

