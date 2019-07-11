Cadence Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) as Market Valuation Declined; Howard Capital Management Maintains Position in Blackrock Cl A (BLK)

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 45,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,410 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 68,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 86,760 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500.

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (BLK) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 997 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,315 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 28,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $477.54. About 124,704 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink surpasses $1 billion in personal fortune, Bloomberg reports; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 21/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 15/05/2018 – REG-Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Eyes Spare Change With Bet on Small-Time Investors; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Net Asset Value(s); 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. and Kyriba Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Optimize Liquidity Performance; 07/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Gunmaker Holds Its Ground Against BlackRock

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,879 shares to 69,403 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Information Technology Sector (IYW) by 17,669 shares to 71,018 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.