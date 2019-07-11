Cadence Bank Na Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Raytheon (RTN) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Upped Its Stake

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 43,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.34 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,051 shares to 199,301 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 5,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Wood Michael J.

