Cadence Bank Na Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position as Stock Value Declined; Trns (TRNS) Position Has Lifted by Ack Asset Management Llc

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 410,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 344,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 32,954 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 14,905 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, down from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.51. About 1.11M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hri by 46,900 shares to 333,100 shares, valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcrn by 190,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 7,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 16,158 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 27,129 shares. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 392,892 shares or 5.46% of the stock. Ack Asset Ltd owns 410,400 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc invested in 0.3% or 35,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 601 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 569 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 52,064 shares. Blackrock owns 366,492 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 298,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 100,000 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 13,650 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 226,052 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cls Lc reported 92 shares stake. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 1,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Speece Thorson Cap Grp has invested 1.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 11.19M were reported by State Street Corp. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,011 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 59,883 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,046 shares. Westwood Grp owns 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 14,419 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh stated it has 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Natl holds 0.22% or 11,587 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.13% or 46,930 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca stated it has 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lee Danner Bass reported 2,364 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

