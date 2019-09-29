Cadence Bank Na Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake By $300,689; Shorts at COLES GROUP LTD AUSTRALIA (CLEGF) Lowered By 14.53%

Cadence Bank Na decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 9.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Bank Na sold 1,511 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Cadence Bank Na holds 14,905 shares with $2.97 million value, down from 16,416 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $47.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

COLES GROUP LTD AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) had a decrease of 14.53% in short interest. CLEGF’s SI was 300,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.53% from 351,600 shares previously. It closed at $8.82 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accsys: A Tiny Company With A Global Reach And Massive Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Wireless Innovation Forum Welcomes Three New Board of Directors Members – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPX Announces Agreement to Purchase CUES, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company has market cap of $12.85 billion. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. It has a 19.3 P/E ratio. The firm also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norfolk Southern Taps Mongeau For Board Seat – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546.

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 13.83% above currents $180.87 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight”. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

