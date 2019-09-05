Cadence Bank Na Lowered Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Share Price Declined; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake Lifted by Timber Hill Llc

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 956,291 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,664 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.28 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 1.45 million were reported by Blackrock. Hsbc Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,266 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 126,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 280,087 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 15 shares. Capital Invest Ltd reported 11,408 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 514,793 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio accumulated 0% or 57,957 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 177,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Inc reported 33,642 shares stake. Pinebridge LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 14,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated owns 41,459 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 25,097 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Van Eck Assocs accumulated 20,676 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Girard Partners Limited reported 9,860 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has 0.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Old Point & N A has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 92,162 were reported by Ami Asset Mngmt. Cadence Bankshares Na holds 0.79% or 9,664 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Papp L Roy And has 3.78% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hikari Tsushin Incorporated accumulated 62,097 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Com has 17,345 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 56,400 are owned by Robecosam Ag.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.10 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.