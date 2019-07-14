Cadence Bank Na Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $358,436 as Market Value Rose; Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Its Cnh Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stake by $10.02 Million as Market Value Declined

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial N.V. (CNHI) by 90.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,467 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.44M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,397 shares to 9,664 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone stated it has 29,463 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). S R Schill And Assocs holds 1,851 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel owns 164,000 shares. Moreover, Haverford Fincl Services Inc has 4.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 97,009 shares. Weik reported 6,675 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Lc accumulated 8,171 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 1.42 million were reported by Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com. Phocas Finance owns 8,616 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 782,510 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has invested 3.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Whalerock Point Ptnrs owns 41,122 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 0.44% or 5,794 shares. Stearns Ser Group reported 26,615 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 6,551 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Previewing the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 39,535 shares to 681,096 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial announces subsidiary notes offering NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial hosts U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley at the CASE Construction Equipment Burlington Plant – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Behind the Wheel: The Goodwood Estate, in the fast lane for sustainable growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.