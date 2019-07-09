Cadence Bank Na Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $358,436; As Te Connectivity (TEL) Share Value Rose, Holder First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.89. About 4.24 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Te Connectivity (TEL) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 57,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,056 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, down from 254,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 855,749 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Lc Delaware reported 2.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 8,423 are held by Regent Ltd Liability Corp. Gladius Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 131,135 are owned by Whittier Of Nevada. Alethea Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 201 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 23,318 are owned by Adirondack Tru. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 2.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 27,397 shares. Hamel Assoc reported 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Llc owns 299 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs reported 234,375 shares. Schulhoff accumulated 22,664 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 755,937 shares.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Heat Is On: Smartfood® Popcorn Introduces New Flamin’ Hot® White Cheddar Flavor – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsi Posts an Earnings Beat in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Monster Beverage (MNST) is a Hot Investment Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Brown-Forman (BF.B) Withstand Tariff-Related Perils? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.38 million for 16.37 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 177,601 shares to 5.65M shares, valued at $167.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Servic (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HCI Group Declares Q3 2019 Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” with publication date: July 09, 2019.