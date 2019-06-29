Cadence Bank Na Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Tb Alternative Assets LTD Raised Position in Apple Aapl Us (AAPL) by $5.54 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (AAPL) by 1542.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Aapl Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “On The Path to Peter Lynch With a Can of Pepsi – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

