Cadence Bank Na Holding In Pepsico (PEP) Was Has Increased; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Cut Its Holding by $43.48 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 24,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Management owns 40,827 shares. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Assoc has invested 1.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,258 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 12,991 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 65.22 million shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 1.6% or 24,418 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kbc Gp Nv reported 509,922 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.67% stake. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested 1.56% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fjarde Ap holds 0.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 544,563 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 13.54M shares or 0.99% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,414 shares. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.57% or 178,544 shares. Dillon Incorporated invested in 3.15% or 78,814 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital invested in 43 shares. Central Asset Invests Management Holding (Hk) Limited holds 15.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,170 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Cumberland Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 465 shares. Granite Point Cap LP reported 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Mngmt owns 2.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,074 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc has 2,750 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 186,218 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Generation Inv Mgmt Llp holds 1.35% or 103,786 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,023 shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability reported 666 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 4.72% or 122,470 shares. Richard Bernstein Llc reported 12,127 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

