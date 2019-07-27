Cadence Bank Na Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Lifted by $358,436 as Shares Rose; Sands Capital Management Maintains Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 522,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.12M, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.37. About 379,794 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 615,577 shares to 10.50 million shares, valued at $573.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,051 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech accumulated 0% or 2,180 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,581 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.35% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 7,914 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 6.00M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 86,986 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Senator Investment Gp Limited Partnership holds 373,500 shares. 26,883 were reported by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 46,565 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 3,560 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 2,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 1,988 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 240,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $4.20 million was made by Howton David T on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 65,000 shares valued at $8.47M was made by Mahatme Sandesh on Wednesday, January 30.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.