Cadence Bank Na Has Upped Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $358,436 as Shares Rose; Kensico Capital Management Has Boosted Its Ebay (EBAY) Position by $77.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.50M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,397 shares to 9,664 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $248.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 302,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.59M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

