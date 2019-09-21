Cadence Bank Na Has Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $3.88 Million

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 14,905 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, down from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.37 million shares traded or 35.42% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 175,637 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

