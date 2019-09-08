Cadence Bank Na Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $1.23 Million as Share Value Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 14,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 64,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 78,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 23/05/2018 – Ebola patients slip out of Congo hospital as medics try to curb outbreak; 09/04/2018 – BREAKING: Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK +2.6%

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & reported 54,469 shares stake. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 10,931 are owned by Old Second State Bank Of Aurora. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor has invested 1.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Washington Mgmt reported 2.62% stake. Assetmark Inc has 0.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,467 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,429 shares. American Century Inc holds 0.5% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 5.97M shares. Sterling Investment reported 0.86% stake. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.47% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 50,281 shares. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 0.95% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). At National Bank owns 11,135 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 228,081 shares. General Amer Investors accumulated 185,191 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 4,781 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.31 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.