Cadence Bank Na Has Raised Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Value Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut by $532,416 Its Holding

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 2,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 38,269 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, down from 40,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB)

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,484 shares to 47,738 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.