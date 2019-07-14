Cadence Bank Na Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $358,436; Stock Price Rose; Sg Americas Securities Lifted Its Mednax Com (MD) Stake

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc Com (MD) by 827.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 88,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,611 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 10,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 592,849 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 63,776 shares to 31,600 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Call) by 631,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,900 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus Corp Com (NYSE:MCS).

