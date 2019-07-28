Cadence Bank Na Has Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Green Square Capital Has Cut By $1.62 Million Its Chevron New Com (CVX) Holding

Cadence Bank Na decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 35.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Cadence Bank Na holds 9,664 shares with $2.01 million value, down from 15,061 last quarter. 3M Co now has $100.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) stake by 53.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc sold 13,163 shares as Chevron Corp New Com (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 11,492 shares with $1.42M value, down from 24,655 last quarter. Chevron Corp New Com now has $235.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L also sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.85% or 2.61 million shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com accumulated 134,636 shares or 2.13% of the stock. New York-based Qci Asset Management New York has invested 1.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Prudential holds 0.93% or 4.54 million shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.19% or 48,961 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sand Hill Advisors Ltd, a California-based fund reported 45,978 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability reported 164,930 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 69,174 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp owns 1,935 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.38M shares. 49,882 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel. First Commonwealth Corp Pa has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,587 shares. Cap Innovations Lc invested in 2.1% or 6,535 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. Societe Generale maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Green Square Capital Llc increased International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,666 shares to 9,707 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 12,165 shares and now owns 32,771 shares. Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3M Updates About PFAS, China, and Future Dividend Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G.. Bauman James L also sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. $841,392 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 212,405 shares. Anderson Hoagland And has invested 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 142,647 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 78,358 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perkins Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3,611 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Commerce has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Mngmt has invested 1.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aspen Investment Inc reported 1,461 shares stake. Covington Advsr owns 11,131 shares. Addison has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,752 shares. Conestoga Advisors reported 4,730 shares. 1,517 were accumulated by Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,891 shares.