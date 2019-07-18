Cadence Bank Na Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $358,436; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Holding

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 3,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,624 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 25.28 million shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 3.02 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Counsel holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,042 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 1.01M shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. 60,500 are owned by Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 7,464 shares. Primecap Company Ca stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 537,095 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc owns 14,557 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Co, Virginia-based fund reported 153,092 shares. Hitchwood Management L P, New York-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. 11,350 were reported by Schwartz Investment Counsel. 359,583 were accumulated by Rnc Capital Mngmt Llc. Fincl Advantage invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 55,400 shares to 133,500 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

