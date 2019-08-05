Cadence Bank Na Has Decreased By $1.12 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Shorts Decreased By 4.54%

Cadence Bank Na decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 35.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Cadence Bank Na holds 9,664 shares with $2.01 million value, down from 15,061 last quarter. 3M Co now has $94.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.76. About 2.44M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) had a decrease of 4.54% in short interest. HNNA’s SI was 82,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.54% from 85,900 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s short sellers to cover HNNA’s short positions. The SI to Hennessy Advisors Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 5,577 shares traded. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) has declined 37.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HNNA News: 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Advisors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNNA); 15/05/2018 – Osmium Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Hennessy Advisors; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic Steel; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript

More notable recent Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hennessy Advisors: Bottom May Be In – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.37 Per Share – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “50% Margin Of Safety With Micro-Cap Hennessy Advisors – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Repurchases Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $72.72 million. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. It has a 5.57 P/E ratio. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Hennessy Advisors, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.25 million shares or 1.94% less from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 249,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greatmark Invest owns 10,695 shares. Northern Tru owns 13,440 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) or 83,950 shares. Osmium Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.49% or 63,292 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 17,675 shares. Zpr Mgmt stated it has 36,175 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Maltese Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA). Blackrock has 0% invested in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) for 16,293 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management reported 1,700 shares. Joel Isaacson Lc accumulated 13,500 shares. Fmr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 71,307 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.90 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million was sold by Keel Paul A. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G.. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22 million. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Lc has 2.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covington Investment Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 8,646 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 31,563 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,727 shares. World Invsts reported 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcdaniel Terry And invested 4.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Personal Advisors Corporation invested in 230,499 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc has 2,367 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 4,377 shares. Scotia Cap owns 43,101 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pennsylvania holds 142,647 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,164 shares. Portland Advisors Lc holds 8,483 shares.