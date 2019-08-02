Cadence Bank Na Has Cut Coca Cola Co (KO) Position By $362,388; United Rentals (URI) Has 1.07 Sentiment

United Rentals Inc (URI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 252 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 236 reduced and sold their equity positions in United Rentals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 63.73 million shares, down from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Rentals Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 7 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 186 Increased: 159 New Position: 93.

Cadence Bank Na decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 8.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Cadence Bank Na holds 85,855 shares with $4.02 million value, down from 93,733 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $224.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 5.80 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Mngmt Incorporated holds 30,920 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Tru Company Of Virginia Va holds 52,363 shares. Meritage Port stated it has 89,234 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd holds 1.11% or 282,026 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.41% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Maine-based Headinvest Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.63M shares. Beacon Fin reported 64,002 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,088 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr New York accumulated 36,905 shares or 0.3% of the stock. United Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 3.43M shares. Nomura Inc holds 514,349 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.40 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, March 12. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5700 target in Monday, July 1 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $9.02 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91M for 5.09 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 8.94% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 90,000 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 78,209 shares or 6.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has 4.44% invested in the company for 401,075 shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 3.89% in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 374,000 shares.

The stock decreased 3.32% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 992,046 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has declined 12.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.