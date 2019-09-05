Cadence Bank Na Decreased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $1.34 Million; IREN SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (IRDEF) Shorts Down By 33.27%

IREN SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:IRDEF) had a decrease of 33.27% in short interest. IRDEF’s SI was 1.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.27% from 1.56 million shares previously. It closed at $2.7138 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadence Bank Na decreased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) stake by 17.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Bank Na sold 9,653 shares as Johnson And Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Cadence Bank Na holds 45,988 shares with $6.43 million value, down from 55,641 last quarter. Johnson And Johnson now has $342.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 163,138 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was made by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Bancshares Mi accumulated 9,742 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 7,659 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Lc has invested 2.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4,736 are held by Shelton Cap Management. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability holds 7,035 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Farmers National Bank owns 56,265 shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Street holds 1.69% or 155.14 million shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 65,666 shares stake. Oppenheimer And, a New York-based fund reported 246,481 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo holds 0.05% or 1,997 shares in its portfolio. Botty Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northern Tru Corporation holds 34.94M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Renaissance Group Limited Liability reported 16,988 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 15.56% above currents $129.66 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.