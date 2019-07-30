Cadence Bank Na Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Raised Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holding by $634,158 as Stock Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 1.13M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,664 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 2.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 17,390 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,321 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.51B for 17.06 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. The insider THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70 million. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

