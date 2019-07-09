Cadence Bancorporation Class A Common Stock (CADE) Received $23.0000 Target From Stephens \u0026 Co.; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Increased By $2.67 Million Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 54.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 26,730 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 76,200 shares with $7.67 million value, up from 49,470 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $54.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 1.23 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93

Cadence Bancorporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock was lowered to a “Equal-Weight” by professional analysts at Stephens \u0026 Co., who have a target price per share of $23.0000 on CADE. The firm’s “Overweight” rating is no longer valid.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by UBS.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity. Lewis Clinton A. Jr. sold 6,125 shares worth $521,911.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Zoetis Inc (ZTS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA Downgrades Veterinary Medicine Maker Zoetis On Valuation – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marshall Waceâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Virtus Total Return Fund Inc stake by 107,650 shares to 28,750 valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) stake by 57,869 shares and now owns 776,731 shares. Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cadence Bancorp has $2700 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is 24.07% above currents $20.15 stock price. Cadence Bancorp had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 30 with “Strong Buy”. Raymond James maintained Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $25 target. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 554,771 shares traded. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 27.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CADE News: 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q REV. $116.1M; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q EPS 46C; 13/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES DEAL ADDING ABOUT 7% TO EPS, EX ITEMS, IN 2020; 13/05/2018 – Three State Bank Directors Will Join the Bd of Cadence and of Cadence Bank; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Banc, State Bank Fincl Corp Merger Agreement a Stk-for-Stk Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. 1Q Net $38.8M; 12/04/2018 Cadence Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – STATE BANK FINL HLDRS TO GET 1.160 SHRS OF CADENCE CLASS A STK; 14/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES QTR DIV BOOST TO 15C/SHR IN 3Q,TO 17.5C POST CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 1.9% Position in Cadence

Cadence Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It operates through Banking and Financial Services divisions. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

More notable recent Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cadence Bancorporation Announces Proposed Offering of Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CADE’s profit will be $74.69 million for 8.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.