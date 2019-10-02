Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) EPS Estimated At $0.49; Cannon Express (AB) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.52% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. CADE’s profit would be $63.06 million giving it 8.77 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Cadence Bancorporation’s analysts see 22.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 581,608 shares traded. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 38.28% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CADE News: 04/05/2018 – Cadence Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. Will Remain Headquartered in Houston; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q ADJ EPS 46C; 14/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES QTR DIV BOOST TO 15C/SHR IN 3Q,TO 17.5C POST CLOSE; 18/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Cadence Bancorporation Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation (Transcript); 13/05/2018 – CADENCE BANCORPORATION REPORTS MERGER WITH STATE BANK FINL; 13/05/2018 – State Bank, Cadence Deal Transaction Valued at $1.4B; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q REV. $116.1M; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on Cadence Bancorporation’s Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation

Cannon Express Inc (AB) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 51 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 51 decreased and sold their holdings in Cannon Express Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 15.21 million shares, up from 14.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cannon Express Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 36 Increased: 35 New Position: 16.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 6.9% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for 1.59 million shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc owns 177,135 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.71% invested in the company for 607,538 shares. The California-based Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.80 million for 11.24 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 85,595 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has declined 0.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN END-APRIL AUM $538B VS $549B IN MARCH; 25/04/2018 – Alight Solutions partners with Personal Capital and AllianceBernstein to introduce WealthSpark™, the next innovation in retir; 09/04/2018 – AB UNIT BERNSTEIN NAMES THOMPSON HEAD DIVERSE MARKETS STRATEGY; 09/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN TO MOVE CORP HQ TO NASHVILLE FROM NY; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “8%+ Dividend With Upside For AllianceBernstein Holding – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AB Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Columbia University’s Earth Institute and AllianceBernstein unveil first-of-its-kind climate risk and investment research curriculum – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AllianceBernstein doubles down on education, donates to local nonprofit – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates through Banking and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

More notable recent Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Meredith Corporation (MDP), MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) & – Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) – Class Action – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “CADE INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GuruFocus.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Cadence Bancorporation Investors (CADE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cadence Bancorporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) and Encourages Cadence Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.