Cadence Bancorp (CADE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019; Switch Class A (SWCH) Shorts Down By 3.04%

Switch Inc Class A (NYSE:SWCH) had a decrease of 3.04% in short interest. SWCH’s SI was 7.08M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.04% from 7.30 million shares previously. With 976,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Switch Inc Class A (NYSE:SWCH)’s short sellers to cover SWCH’s short positions. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 1.08 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has risen 4.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SWCH News: 14/05/2018 – SWITCH 1Q ADJ EBITDA $46.9M, EST. $49.5M; 04/05/2018 – Switch Announces 15 MW Deal with International Streaming Media Corporation at its Nevada Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – SWITCH 1Q REV. $97.7M, EST. $99.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Switch Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWCH); 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Switch Ltd Credit And Debt Rtgs; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – SWITCH SEES 2018 REVENUE $423M TO $440M, EST. $431.4M; 02/04/2018 – Switch 4Q Loss/Shr $2.09; 02/04/2018 – Switch Sees 2018 Rev $423M-$440M; 15/05/2018 – Switch Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SWITCH INC – MAINTAINING ITS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CADE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Cadence Bancorp’s current price of $15.30 translates into 1.14% yield. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 796,045 shares traded. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 38.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CADE News: 13/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES DEAL ADDING ABOUT 7% TO EPS, EX ITEMS, IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on Cadence Bancorporation’s Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Cadence Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cadence Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorp to Acquire State Bank Financial for $1.4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. 1Q Net $38.8M; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others; 12/04/2018 Cadence Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. Will Remain Headquartered in Houston; 13/05/2018 – CADENCE TO BUY STATE BANK FINL IN DEAL VLAUED AT ABOUT $1.4B

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. It has a 243.65 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Switch: Beware This Capex-Intensive, Debt-Heavy Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Switch Inc: SWCH Stock Up 112% in 2019, Unfazed By Tech Selloff – Profit Confidential” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Switch Inc (SWCH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Switch, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cadence Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, July 9. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Raymond James maintained Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $25 target. The stock of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 30.