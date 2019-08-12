Cadence Bancorp (CADE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at Western Union Company (the (WU) Raised By 8.94%

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CADE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Cadence Bancorp’s current price of $15.48 translates into 1.13% yield. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.03M shares traded. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 38.28% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CADE News: 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorp to Acquire State Bank Financial for $1.4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q REV. $116.1M; 25/04/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. 1Q Net $38.8M; 25/04/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. 1Q EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 13/05/2018 – CADENCE TO BUY STATE BANK FINL IN DEAL VLAUED AT ABOUT $1.4B; 13/05/2018 – State Bank, Cadence Deal Transaction Valued at $1.4B; 04/05/2018 – Cadence Presenting at Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on Cadence Bancorporation’s Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorporation Announces Merger With State Bank Financial Corporation, Creating A Leading Commercial Lending Franchise

Western Union Company (the (NYSE:WU) had an increase of 8.94% in short interest. WU’s SI was 54.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.94% from 50.02 million shares previously. With 5.87 million avg volume, 9 days are for Western Union Company (the (NYSE:WU)’s short sellers to cover WU’s short positions. The SI to Western Union Company (the’s float is 12.58%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 4.45M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app

More important recent Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Suzano’s Merger With Fibria: From Paper To Reality – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Brazil recommends convictions over alleged train tender cartel – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xalles to Expand Financial Service Offerings – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BEMG Subsidiary Get Credit Healthy Executes MOU with ChoiceTrade Holdings, Parent Corporation of ChoiceTrade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cadence Bancorp has $2700 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24.33’s average target is 57.17% above currents $15.48 stock price. Cadence Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CADE in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It operates through Banking and Financial Services divisions. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Financial Post” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.