Cadence Bancorp (CADE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019; Shoe Carnival (SCVL) SI Decreased By 2.27%

Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) had a decrease of 2.27% in short interest. SCVL’s SI was 4.77 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.27% from 4.88 million shares previously. With 413,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s short sellers to cover SCVL’s short positions. The SI to Shoe Carnival Inc’s float is 40.76%. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 318,786 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CADE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Cadence Bancorp’s current price of $14.82 translates into 1.18% yield. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 820,374 shares traded. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 38.28% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CADE News: 13/05/2018 – Three State Bank Directors Will Join the Bd of Cadence and of Cadence Bank; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on Cadence Bancorporation’s Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation; 13/05/2018 – STATE BANK FINL HLDRS TO GET 1.160 SHRS OF CADENCE CLASS A STK; 14/05/2018 – CADENCE/STATE BANK DEAL INCLUDES $37.5M TERMINATION FEE; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorporation Announces Merger With State Bank Financial Corporation, Creating A Leading Commercial Lending Franchise; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on Cadence Bancorporation’s Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q EPS 46C; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q ADJ EPS 46C; 14/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES QTR DIV BOOST TO 15C/SHR IN 3Q,TO 17.5C POST CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. 1Q EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,500 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 8,069 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Co has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). 365 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Franklin Res has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 362 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 105,215 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 139,931 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 197,176 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 253,400 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh accumulated 15,000 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 70.75% above currents $24.89 stock price. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Saturday, March 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Wednesday, March 20.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $365.65 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Looks Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCVL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cadence Bancorp has $2700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 51.82% above currents $14.82 stock price. Cadence Bancorp had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 27. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Tuesday, July 9 to “Equal-Weight”.

